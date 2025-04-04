Anthony Vecchio Jr.: Cook County man reported missing
COOK COUNTY - A suburban man last seen earlier this week in La Grange is still missing, and police say he may need medical care.
What we know:
Anthony Vecchio Jr., also known by the nickname "ATRAIN," was last seen Monday, March 31, in the afternoon on Brainard Avenue.
He was wearing a gray mid-length coat, blue jeans, dark gym shoes and white over-the-ear headphones, according to the La Grange Police Department.
Vecchio, who is about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and has a Jack in the Box tattoo on his chest, may be in the Chicago area and could require medical attention for a recent concussion, police said.
Anthony Vecchio Jr. | Provided
What you can do:
Anyone who may have seen Vecchio or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact La Grange police.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the La Grange Police Department.