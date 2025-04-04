Anthony Vecchio Jr.: Cook County man reported missing

The Brief Anthony Vecchio Jr., who goes by the nickname "ATRAIN," was last seen in La Grange on Monday afternoon. He may be in the Chicago area and likely needs medical attention for a recent concussion. La Grange police are asking the public for help in locating him.



A suburban man last seen earlier this week in La Grange is still missing, and police say he may need medical care.

What we know:

Anthony Vecchio Jr., also known by the nickname "ATRAIN," was last seen Monday, March 31, in the afternoon on Brainard Avenue.

He was wearing a gray mid-length coat, blue jeans, dark gym shoes and white over-the-ear headphones, according to the La Grange Police Department.

Vecchio, who is about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and has a Jack in the Box tattoo on his chest, may be in the Chicago area and could require medical attention for a recent concussion, police said.

Anthony Vecchio Jr. | Provided

What you can do:

Anyone who may have seen Vecchio or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact La Grange police.