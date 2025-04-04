Expand / Collapse search

Anthony Vecchio Jr.: Cook County man reported missing

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 4, 2025 8:19pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Anthony Vecchio Jr., who goes by the nickname "ATRAIN," was last seen in La Grange on Monday afternoon.
    • He may be in the Chicago area and likely needs medical attention for a recent concussion.
    • La Grange police are asking the public for help in locating him.

COOK COUNTY - A suburban man last seen earlier this week in La Grange is still missing, and police say he may need medical care.

What we know:

Anthony Vecchio Jr., also known by the nickname "ATRAIN," was last seen Monday, March 31, in the afternoon on Brainard Avenue.

He was wearing a gray mid-length coat, blue jeans, dark gym shoes and white over-the-ear headphones, according to the La Grange Police Department.

Vecchio, who is about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and has a Jack in the Box tattoo on his chest, may be in the Chicago area and could require medical attention for a recent concussion, police said.

Anthony Vecchio Jr. | Provided

What you can do:

Anyone who may have seen Vecchio or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact La Grange police.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the La Grange Police Department.

Missing PersonsLa GrangeNews