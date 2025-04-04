Illinois lawmaker says death threats tied to homeschool bill misinformation

The Brief Rep. Terra Costa Howard says her office received death threats over her homeschool bill, now under investigation by Lombard police. Critics say the bill criminalizes homeschool parents; Costa Howard says that’s misinformation. Tensions continue between lawmakers over what the proposed law would actually do.



The debate over the future of homeschooling in Illinois is getting personal.

What we know:

State Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard) says Lombard Police are investigating death threats her office has received.

Costa Howard blames the threats on what she says is misinformation coming from opponents to her bill, HB 2827, known as the Illinois Homeschooling Act.

"Unfortunately, what we have are people spinning falsehoods into the narrative," Costa Howard said. "So much so that we have death threats to my office and active investigations because people are spinning false narratives about this bill."

Opponents to the bill claim it will put onerous new restrictions on homeschool parents, forcing them to register with the state or face criminal charges. Opponents also say the bill would put new limits on curriculum.

Costa Howard says there’s nothing in the bill that regulates curriculum beyond what is already enshrined in state law.

The other side:

State Representative Travis Weaver (R-Pekin) is opposed and says the bill "demonizes" homeschoolers.

"Apparently, Terra Costa Howard hasn’t read her own bill," Weaver said. "Fact: this bill criminalizes parents that don’t fill out the form. Fact, ninety-thousand Illinoisans have filed witness slips in opposition to this bill."

Costa Howard shot back that Weaver wasn’t listening and had never asked to talk to her about the legislation.

"It will allow us to make sure we have a better handle on how many families are homeschooling their children and put an extra layer to make sure children are safe and receiving an education," Costa Howard said.