Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for missing 69-year-old woman, Chicago police say

By Cody King
Published  April 6, 2025 5:02pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman.

What we know:

Lupino Dickerson, who was last seen on Feb. 22, is described as 5-foot-5 with brown eyes, gray hair, and a light brown complexion. 

Pictured is Lupino Dickerson, 69.

She may also wear glasses and could appear confused or disoriented if found, police said.

What we don't know:

Further details on Dickerson's disappearance or her last known location have not been released.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or call Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Missing PersonsNews