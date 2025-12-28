Chicago weather: Strong winds, snow and falling temperatures create hazardous travel conditions

Strong winds, rapidly falling temperatures and accumulating snow are expected to create hazardous conditions across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana overnight and into Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect areawide through 3 p.m. Monday, with westerly wind gusts reaching 50 to 55 mph overnight and up to 45 mph during the day. The combination of high winds and sharply colder temperatures could lead to dangerous travel conditions and quickly developing ice.

Temperatures plunged Sunday evening after reaching unseasonably warm highs earlier in the day. Readings topped out in the mid-60s in parts of the region, including 66 degrees in Kankakee, before dropping to near or below freezing by nightfall. Wind chills were already falling into the single digits in some areas and are expected to hover around zero by Monday morning.

Light snow began moving into the region late Sunday, with a winter weather advisory issued for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and northern Cook counties through 3 p.m. Monday. Forecasters said one to two inches of snow are possible overnight into mid-morning, with blowing snow and reduced visibility likely due to strong winds.

A separate winter weather advisory was issued for La Porte County, Indiana, where lake-effect snow could produce heavier accumulations. Two to five inches of snow are possible there from midnight Sunday through midnight Monday.

Snow is expected to taper off Monday morning across much of the region, except in areas affected by lake-effect snow. High temperatures Monday are expected to remain in the 20s, with continued cold conditions into the new year.