Man hospitalized, suspect on the run after argument leads to shooting on West Side: police
CHICAGO - An argument led to a shooting on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, leaving one man hospitalized and the suspect on the run.
What we know:
The incident happened at 2:35 p.m. in the 5400 block of W. Madison Street.
A 45-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown male. The situation escalated when the offender pulled a gun and shot the man in the right buttock, Chicago police said.
The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital and is in good condition.
What's next:
The suspect fled in a vehicle and has not been apprehended. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.