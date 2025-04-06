Man hospitalized, suspect on the run after argument leads to shooting on West Side: police

An argument led to a shooting on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, leaving one man hospitalized and the suspect on the run.

Man Injured in West Side Shooting

What we know:

The incident happened at 2:35 p.m. in the 5400 block of W. Madison Street.

A 45-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown male. The situation escalated when the offender pulled a gun and shot the man in the right buttock, Chicago police said.

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital and is in good condition.

What's next:

The suspect fled in a vehicle and has not been apprehended. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.