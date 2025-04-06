16 rabbits rescued, 1 dead after being dumped in Bridgeport park, officials say

The Brief Sixteen rabbits were rescued from a city park on April 1 after being abandoned; a 17th rabbit was recovered but died from injuries. Multiple local rescue groups, including Red Door Animal Shelter and The Moon Dog Farm, are working together to secure and rehome the surviving rabbits, many of whom were in poor condition. Chicago Animal Care and Control urged the public not to release domestic rabbits into the wild, warning they cannot survive on their own.



Sixteen rabbits were rescued after being abandoned in a city park on April 1, according to Chicago Animal Care and Control. A 17th rabbit was also recovered but later died from its injuries.

What we know:

Chicago Animal Control said the timing initially led them to believe it could have been an April Fools’ Day prank — "but sadly it was not."

Animal control officers responded to reports of loose rabbits at McGuane (John) Park and found that all 17 had broken free from enclosures and scattered across the park. Many were in "very poor condition," according to officials.

The 16 surviving rabbits were secured and transferred to several local rescue organizations in the days that followed April 1, including Red Door Animal Shelter, The Moon Dog Farm, Anti-Cruelty, Animal Care League in Oak Park and One Tail at a Time. Many of the rabbits are now being cared for and remain available for adoption.

The Moon Dog Farm posted about the rescue on Facebook and is working to rehome and care for the rabbits. Many of them are still up for adoption. You can learn more here.

What they're saying:

The full statement from Chicago Animal Care and Control can be read below:

"Chicago Animal Care and Control is grateful to all the rescue partners who came together to ensure these abandoned domestic rabbits received the urgent care they needed. Our Animal Control Officers responded quickly and safely secured all 17 animals. We’re proud to have played a role in this collaborative rescue effort.

"This took place on April 1st, and while we hoped it was an April Fools’ joke, it sadly was not. It’s important to remember that it is never safe to dump domestic rabbits. These animals cannot survive on their own and are at serious risk of injury or death.

"Sadly, one rabbit did not survive. The remaining 16 were transferred to rescue organizations in the days following April 1st. We thank our rescue partners for stepping up so quickly. If you’re struggling to care for your pet rabbits, please reach out, we’re here to help."

Red Door and The Moon Dog Farm shared these posts on Facebook regarding the incident:

"Many thanks to @themoondogfarm for organizing the placement of 17 rabbits dumped in a city park - many in very poor condition. When rescues work together, we can save mores lives," Red Door said on social media.

"The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind. Yesterday, while en route to our friends at Anti-Cruelty to pull the 3 buns we committed to, we learned that 17 buns had been dumped in a park near Chinatown. Yes, 17. All in some type of something until they broke out and dispersed. Chicago Animal Care and Control officers did an amazing job of catching all.

"Many amazing Chicago rescues collaborated to get all 16 pulled. (As sadly one passed due to injuries)

"This entire rescue is what a village is and does. MDF is proud to be a part of this village. Working with our friends at Red Door, @Anti-Cruelty, @Animal Care League in Oak Park, and @ One Tail at a Time- in 24 hours all 16 got to rescue!

"Please meet our 3. 2 females- Oboe + Clarinet and 1 male- Trombone. All are eating and getting much needed decompression. Thankfully, we were able to secure spay and neuter appointments on Tuesday too.

"Welcome sweethearts, we are full up on buns and glad you're here.

"Thank you to our friends at CACC and the officers who were able to secure all," The Moon Dog Farm said.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown who abandoned the rabbits. The investigation is ongoing.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.