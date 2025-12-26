Chicago crime: Man shot, critically wounded during South Side altercation

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot in the back early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The shooting followed an altercation with three unknown men in a silver sedan. The victim remains in critical condition, and no one is in custody.



A 31-year-old man was critically wounded early Friday after an altercation with unknown men ended in a shooting on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Dorchester Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the victim was walking outside when a silver sedan approached with three unknown men inside. Two of the men got out of the car armed with guns, and an altercation followed. One of the men then opened fire.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects drove off in the sedan.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the altercation was about.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.