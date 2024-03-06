Suspect flees after robbing Schaumburg bank at gunpoint: FBI

article

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:23 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Rd.

According to preliminary information, the offender displayed a black handgun at the bank and then fled on foot.

The FBI says the offender is a white or Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s. He is roughly 6' to 6'2" tall and weighs between 200 and 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark tan or brown pull-over style hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black gaiter style facial covering over the lower half of his face, no gloves, blue jeans and black gym shoes with white accents and soles. He was also carrying a gray backpack.

The bank's perimeter was cleared around 3:40 p.m.; however, detectives remained on scene as they continued to investigate.

If you see anyone matching the description of the suspect, do not approach. You are asked to call 911 immediately.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.