Former employee alleges security failures at Bally’s Chicago casino

After recent violent incidents have raised security and safety concerns at a Chicago casino, a former employee is speaking out.

What we know:

In the past week at Bally’s Chicago, an armed robbery occurred in the parking garage. On Monday, an employee was beaten and robbed in a casino bathroom, as confirmed by Chicago police.

On Wednesday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke with Steve Zaldua, a former dealer who worked at the casino from its opening in September 2023 until October.

Zaldua said he is now involved in a labor dispute with Bally’s and believes he was retaliated against for reporting safety concerns.

He said that within his first few months on the job, he witnessed patrons harassing dealers and, in some cases, threatening to kill them. He said those patrons were allegedly allowed to remain in the casino.

Zaldua said he documented multiple incidents dating from April 2024 through June 2025. Zaldua also said he witnessed several fights in which the instigator was later allowed to return to the casino.

"See no evil, hear no evil is basically the way that Bally's operates from day one. The four instances that I actually reported were the four that happened to me personally and that were at such a high level that I couldn't help but report them," Zaldua said.

Zaldua said he was verbally harassed and threatened with physical violence by patrons. He alleged that Bally’s either failed to act or waited hours before removing those involved.

Emails Zaldua said he sent to supervisors allege he was discouraged from reporting incidents and that some coworkers feared retaliation if they spoke up.

What they're saying:

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Bally’s for comment on the allegations. The company declined to comment further.

Bally’s did respond to the recent armed robbery, saying it does not own, manage or operate the parking garage, despite its logo being displayed there. The company said its security guards acted as good Samaritans to assist the victims.

When asked whether security guards inside the casino are armed, Bally’s did not respond. The company said it works with a third-party security firm that provides armed guards around the perimeter of the building.

