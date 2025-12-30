Gunpoint robbery, bathroom attack raise safety concerns at Bally’s Casino

The Brief Two robberies occurred within a week at Bally’s Casino in River North, including an attempted armed robbery in the parking garage and a separate assault and robbery in a bathroom. In the garage incident, a masked man pointed a gun at victims, who escaped in an elevator and called police; no arrests have been made in either case. Bally’s acknowledged the bathroom incident, said safety is a top priority, and confirmed it is cooperating with police.



An armed robbery in a parking garage and a separate assault and robbery in a bathroom occurred within a week of each other at Bally’s Casino in the River North neighborhood.

What we know:

Gabe Klein said he and a friend narrowly escaped an attempted armed robbery while getting off an elevator in the casino’s parking garage.

Klein said a masked man pointed a gun at them and ordered them to take off their coats and look down. Klein said his friend quickly hit the elevator’s door-close button, and the two rode up to the 11th floor, where they called police.

Chicago police confirmed the two 21-year-old men were robbed in the parking garage just after 1 a.m. last Tuesday. Klein said he was in the elevator with another man, 31, who was also confronted by the armed suspect.

The police report does not indicate whether the 31-year-old man was robbed.

"They need to have everyone completely, comprehensively feels like they're safe from the moment you enter any of their advertised property because otherwise you're going to lose all of our business," said Klein.

While FOX 32 was asking questions about the armed robbery, Chicago police confirmed a separate incident inside a casino bathroom early Monday morning.

Police said two men beat and robbed a man around 2 a.m. The suspects have not been arrested.

What's next:

A Bally’s spokesperson did not comment on the armed robbery but acknowledged the bathroom assault and robbery, saying the company is aware of the incident.

The spokesperson said safety is a top priority and that Bally’s is working with law enforcement on the investigation.