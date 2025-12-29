Chicago NYE celebrations: Street closures and festivities

The Brief Chicago is preparing for large New Year’s Eve crowds along the riverfront and downtown. Police, fire and emergency officials will increase staffing and security. Officials are urging people to use public transit and report suspicious activity.



Chicago officials are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead and remain vigilant as large crowds are expected downtown for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said it will coordinate with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and other city agencies to monitor crowds, traffic and weather conditions throughout the night. Police officers will be deployed citywide, with a visible presence near large gatherings along the Chicago River and at Navy Pier.

Officials are encouraging the public to use mass transit and allow extra travel time due to road closures and increased holiday traffic. The CTA will offer free New Year’s Eve service from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m., and traffic control aides will assist with vehicle flow near major events.

The fireworks will take place along the Chicago River on Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Columbus with the main stage located at Wacker and Franklin. The fireworks show can be best viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

Chicago NYE street closures

Monday, December 29, at 10 a.m.

Franklin St. from Lake St. to Wacker Drive for event set-up.

Wednesday, December 31 – Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 4 a.m.*

Wacker Dr. from Lake St. to Wells St. and the Franklin/Orleans Bridge closes at 10 a.m. for event set up. Note: Gates to the performance area at Wacker and Franklin open at 5 p.m.

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Single sidewalk closures on Clark, LaSalle, Dearborn, Wabash and Columbus bridges.

Bridges Closed for Fireworks Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.

Orleans/Franklin* (reopens at 4 a.m.)

LaSalle Street Bridge

Clark Street Bridge

Dearborn Street Bridge

Wabash Street Bridge

Columbus Street Bridge

All bridges will reopen by 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026, 3 p.m.

All remaining street closures reopen after breakdown and load out.

The Wells Street and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open during event hours. Public transportation is recommended for the best experience.

OEMC is also reminding attendees to report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1, particularly in densely packed areas. Security checkpoints and bag searches will be in place for those entering the Riverwalk performance area, with bag sizes limited to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Entry will be closed once capacity is reached.

A temporary drone flight restriction will be in effect from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. Jan. 1 over the central business district and surrounding areas. Unauthorized drone flights could result in fines or detainment, according to city officials.