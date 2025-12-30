Chicago takes national stage with riverfront New Year’s Eve celebration

The Brief Chicago will host its largest New Year’s Eve celebration along the river, with free events, live music, fireworks and a drone show centered at Franklin Street and Wacker Drive. For the first time, parts of the celebration will be broadcast nationally as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ putting Chicago in the national spotlight. Gates open at 5 p.m., with projections on ART on THE MART, performances by Chance the Rapper and others, and a midnight fireworks show, while additional celebrations take place across the city.



Chicago’s New Year’s Eve celebration along the river is set to draw huge crowds — and a national audience.

What we know:

The stage is set at the corner of Franklin Street and Wacker Drive for Chicago’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Large crowds are expected to gather for the free events along the Chicago River.

"For the first time ever, we’re part of 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve.’ It’s a great lineup," said Jason Lesniewicz, with Choose Chicago.

Gates at Wacker Drive and Lake Street or Wells Street will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"At 7 p.m., there will be a projection on Art On The Mart curated by Nick Cave, one of Chicago’s great artists, that will run through 9 p.m.," said Lesniewicz.

Music on the main stage at Franklin and Wacker begins at 9 p.m. and includes DJ Mike P and DJ Mike Dunn, followed by spoken-word artist J. Ivy, blues artist Shemekia Copeland and Chance the Rapper, who will perform until 11:50 p.m.

"At 11:50 a drone show starts and then the countdown on ART on THE MART and the fireworks right at midnight," Lesniewicz said.

Giant LED screens will provide views of the performances for those farther from the stage.

Food trucks and portable toilets will be available, but there is no reentry once attendees leave the gated area.

While the riverfront event is the city’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, it is not the only option.

"One of my favorite events is going to be at the Observation Deck at 360 Chicago," Lesniewicz said.

The deck offers a bird’s-eye view of the fireworks at theMART and Navy Pier, along with unlimited TILT rides.

Navy Pier is another popular destination, featuring dining options across the pier, cruises and parties throughout the night.

You can also join Fox 32’s Anita Blanton and Jake Hamilton at TAO Chicago Nightclub for another celebration, with performances by Bun B, Cupid, Cleo Fox and more.

For those staying home, the festivities can be watched on Fox 32 and Fox Local.