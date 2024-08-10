Park Ridge BMO Harris Bank robbed at gunpoint; police seek suspect

A BMO Harris Bank in Park Ridge was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, according to police.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the bank, located at 615 Busse Highway, around 11:37 am.

The offender was described as a man in his 20s with a medium build, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.

He wore a long-sleeved, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black facial covering, dark-colored gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes with gray accents. He was also carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The suspect allegedly displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Park Ridge Police Department and the FBI are currently seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. Additionally, tips can be submitted to the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.