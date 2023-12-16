Suspect sought in armed robbery at US Bank in Elmhurst

A search is underway by the FBI for a man accused in an armed robbery at a US Bank in Elmhurst.

The robbery occurred just before noon on Saturday at 536 S. York Street.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, is 6-foot-tall and has a medium build, according to the FBI.

He was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, a black COVID mask at the time of the robbery. The FBI said he displayed a demand note and implied he was armed with a handgun.

No injuries were reported and the suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or the robbery can report a tip to the FBI anonymously by phone at 312-421-6700 or online at tips.fbi.gov.