Chicago's Wishbone restaurant to close after decades in the West Loop

The Brief Wishbone will close at the end of the month after decades serving breakfast, lunch and Southern comfort food in Chicago. Since announcing the closure, longtime customers have packed the restaurant for one last meal and to share memories. Owner Joel Nickson said rising costs and ongoing financial challenges led to the decision, and the owners hope to help employees find new jobs.



For decades, Wishbone was a go-to breakfast and lunch spot for Chicago workers.

Owner Joel Nickson said the restaurant served everyone from tradespeople and police officers to "the robbers."

Since announcing on social media that it will close at the end of the month, the West Loop restaurant has seen a surge of customers stopping in for one last meal and longtime favorites from its Southern-inspired menu.

Wishbone restaurant to close for good

The backstory:

When Wishbone first opened in West Town, Nickson said the restaurant struggled to sell grits. Its move near Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios helped raise its profile, attracting celebrity guests and members of the Chicago Bulls' 1990s championship teams.

Now located on Jefferson Street near Lake Street, Nickson said rising operating costs have made it increasingly difficult to stay in business.

The owners hope to help their employees find new jobs before closing the restaurant.

"It was more out of loyalty to the staff that we hung in there. But then we also realized we had a big plumbing issue one weekend where we lost a whole weekend of sales. And then we started realizing, you know, all it takes is one disaster, and you go from a trickle losing and then, you know. So it was time," Nickson said.

Nickson said the experience has felt like attending his own funeral as customers stop by to share memories of Wishbone.

He and his wife, Julie, have operated the restaurant together, and he said he may eventually work with one of their sons, who is also in the restaurant business.

What's next:

Wishbone plans to close at the end of August.