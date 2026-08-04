Chicago weather: Warm, mostly sunny Tuesday before storms return Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday will be warm and mostly to partly sunny, with temperatures a couple of degrees above normal. Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing a low-end risk of damaging winds and localized flooding. Drier weather returns Friday, with warm temperatures continuing into the weekend before another chance of storms Sunday night.



The next storm system is on the way, but not today.

Quiet Tuesday before Wednesday storms

Monday's high was 83°, which is 1° below normal. Today we will likely be a couple of degrees warmer than normal. Humidity levels will be on the increase, but likely won’t get out of hand. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Tonight cloud cover will be on the increase with a chance of a shower toward daybreak. Showers may continue into the morning before a little bit of a lull during the middle part of the day.

What's next:

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and at night on Wednesday. There is a low-end risk of damaging winds, along with the possibility of flooding downpours. Highs tomorrow won’t be far from 80°.

Most of the shower activity will be moving south of the city on Thursday, but parts of our area will still be dealing with wet weather at times. High temperatures will be held down due to clouds and showers — likely falling shy of the 80° mark.

Friday’s skies become mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend starts dry with highs on Saturday in the mid 80s, rising perhaps to the upper 80s on Sunday ahead of a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.