Chicago police: Man shot near Dan Ryan in South Loop

The Brief A man was shot several times near the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago's South Loop early Tuesday. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on South Ruble Street near Roosevelt Road. No arrests have been announced.



A man was shot and seriously injured near the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago's South Loop Tuesday morning, according to police.

Chicago shooting near Dan Ryan

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Ruble Street, near Roosevelt Road just off the Dan Ryan, for a report of a shooting.

Police said a man had been shot several times by one or more offenders. Several evidence markers were visible in the roadway near a green vehicle.

The man was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in serious condition.

Initially, several inbound lanes on the Dan Ryan were closed. Those closures have since been lifted. Two ramps to enter and exit the expressway at Roosevelt Road were also shut down. It was not immediately clear whether those ramps had reopened.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Three detectives are investigating.