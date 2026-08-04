Chicago budget director steps down ahead of 2027 budget season

The Brief Chicago Budget Director Annette Guzman is stepping down to focus on caring for her family, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office. Her departure comes as the city prepares for another budget season and faces expected financial challenges. Jonathan Ernst, the city's first deputy budget director, will serve as acting budget director.



Chicago's budget director is stepping down as the city prepares for another difficult budget season, marking the latest leadership change within Mayor Brandon Johnson's finance team.

The mayor's office announced Monday that Annette Guzman is leaving her position to focus on caring for her family after serving in the administration since 2023.

Johnson praised her leadership, saying she helped strengthen the city's financial foundation while preparing the city for the 2027 budget process.

Why it matters:

Guzman's departure comes at a critical time for City Hall as officials prepare to address another expected budget gap. City leaders will once again face decisions on whether to reduce spending, increase revenue or find other ways to balance the budget.

Her exit also continues recent turnover among the city's top financial leadership, including the chief financial officer and acting chief financial officer.

What they're saying:

Both Johnson and Guzman released statements on her departure.

Mayor Brandon Johnson

"I want to thank Budget Director Annette Guzman for her extraordinary leadership and dedicated service to the people of Chicago.

"Annette has been a valued member of our administration, bringing tremendous care, integrity, and commitment to this work. She has helped carry out our administration’s work by strengthening the City’s financial foundation and advancing our values through support for our schools, our most vulnerable residents, and communities that have too often been overlooked. As Annette steps away from her role to focus on caring for her family, we are deeply grateful for all she has done for our City and wish her and her loved ones nothing but the very best. Family comes first, and we stand with her during this important time.

"Over the last several years, we have navigated some of the most significant fiscal challenges in Chicago’s history while continuing to deliver for residents across our City.

"Annette has been an important part of that work, working alongside our budget team and ensuring we are prepared for the budget process ahead. Her efforts have helped strengthen the City’s financial foundation as we continue working to build a safer, more affordable Chicago where every resident and every neighborhood has the opportunity to thrive."

Annette Guzman

"Ten years of public service, at the City and at Cook County, has been the greatest honor of my career. During my tenure as City Budget Director, I am proud of the work we have accomplished to strengthen the City’s financial foundation and help ensure resources are aligned with the needs of working families and communities across Chicago.

"It has been an honor to serve under Mayor Johnson’s leadership and to support an administration that is committed to standing up for working residents and advancing a vision for a safer, more affordable Chicago. I am deeply grateful to Mayor Johnson for the opportunity to serve, for his trust, and for his leadership. As I step away to focus on my family, I am confident that the talented team we have built and prepared at the Office of Budget & Management will continue carrying out this important work and advancing the Mayor’s vision for our City."

What's next:

The administration said First Deputy Budget Director Jonathan Ernst will become acting budget director and oversee the office during the transition.

"The Johnson administration remains committed to delivering a balanced budget that invests in our people, protects our fiscal stability, and continues building a safer, more affordable Chicago for all residents," the mayor's office said in a press release.