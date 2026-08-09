Chicago weather: Multiple rounds of storms possible today

There is a chance for strong to severe storms today.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lake and McHenry counties until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for parts of Chicago, Cook County, DuPage County and Kendall County until 2 p.m.

A Ground Stop was in effect at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport until 1:30 p.m. due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

What to Expect:

We are looking at a couple of possible rounds in the midday to afternoon period as well as the late afternoon into tonight. All hazards are at play today with the better potential for flooding happening tonight.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s with increasing clouds.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Again, there is a chance for strong to severe storms tomorrow with the highest potential being in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is another chance for strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain and storms. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to about 80.

Friday will be mostly sunny (finally) with highs in the upper 70s. The chance for rain is back Friday night and Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.