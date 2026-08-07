Former Illinois elementary teacher charged with sexually abusing 5 students

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The Brief A former West Chicago third grade teacher has been charged with multiple felony sex offenses involving five students during the 2025-26 school year. Prosecutors say Mario Garcia, 54, used his position as a teacher to inappropriately touch students on multiple occasions. Garcia was ordered held pending trial, and the investigation began after school officials alerted authorities.



A former third grade teacher at a West Chicago elementary school has been charged with multiple felony sex offenses after authorities alleged he sexually abused several students during the last school year.

Mario Garcia, 54, of Aurora, appeared in DuPage County court Friday, where a judge granted prosecutors' request to keep him detained pending trial.

Students sexually abused

The backstory:

Garcia, who previously taught third grade at Currier Elementary School in West Chicago School District 33, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The investigation began May 14 after West Chicago police and the DuPage County Children's Center were notified by school officials that a third grade teacher had allegedly touched several students inappropriately.

Investigators identified Garcia as the suspect and, following what authorities described as a child-sensitive investigation, alleged that he inappropriately touched five students on multiple occasions during the 2025-26 school year.

"The allegations against Mr. Garcia are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "It is alleged that he used his position of trust and authority as a teacher to sexually assault and abuse multiple students.

School district responds

What they're saying:



West Chicago Elementary School District 33 Superintendent Kristina Davis released a letter to families and staff on Friday, which read in part:

"We know this news will be difficult for many in our community, particularly the students, families, and staff directly affected. Our priority remains supporting those impacted and continuing to work closely with families as we move forward."

"We are incredibly proud of the students who had the courage to come forward. Their willingness to speak up reinforces the importance of ensuring children can recognize concerning behavior, know how to report concerns, and identify trusted adults who will listen and help.

"From the moment concerns were reported, District 33 took immediate action. We removed Mr. Garcia from contact with students, notified law enforcement and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and subsequently terminated his employment. As part of the District’s hiring process, Mr. Garcia passed the required state and federal background checks, educator licensure verification, and applicable employment-history reviews required under Illinois law, including Faith’s Law.

"Throughout this process, we worked closely with the West Chicago Police Department, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Children’s Advocacy Center. We are deeply grateful for their partnership, expertise, and commitment to supporting our students and families and ensuring this investigation was handled with care."

What's next:

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 31.