Chicago weather: Heavy rain and severe storms possible this weekend

The Brief Friday will be warm, humid and hazy with highs in the mid-80s. Saturday stays warm and mostly dry with highs in the low 80s. Heavy rain and severe storms could develop at times from Sunday through Wednesday.



Friday will be a very warm and humid day across the Chicago area with a stormy pattern setting up here Sunday through Wednesday.

Chicago weather forecast

Other than some fog this morning, today will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. It will be muggy and there will be some haze in the sky from wildfire smoke.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with lows not far from 70 degrees. There’s a chance for a shower or thunderstorm passing through part of our area.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as warm as today with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Starting Sunday, we enter what appears to be a frequently-active period during which heavy rain and severe storms would be possible. Obviously this won’t be happening for 96 hours in a row, but this will be a period to be "weather ready."

Highs during these days will generally be between 80 and 85 degrees.