Over 50 decomposing bodies found inside Chicago funeral home

The Brief More than 50 human remains were found inside a South Side Chicago funeral home during a state licensing investigation. Authorities say some bodies were unrefrigerated, prompting a hazmat response and an ongoing police investigation. Families are now waiting for answers as investigators work to identify the remains and notify loved ones.



Chicago police and state investigators are continuing to examine disturbing conditions discovered inside a South Side funeral home after more than 50 human remains were found in states of decomposition during a licensing investigation.

Decomposing bodies found in Chicago funeral home

The backstory:

The investigation centers on South Chicago Chapel located at 2939 E. 95th St. According to Chicago police, officers responded to the funeral home around 2 p.m. Thursday to assist the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) with a license investigation.

While inside the building, investigators discovered human remains, prompting the Chicago Fire Department to declare the scene a hazardous materials incident.

On Thursday morning, investigators were seen removing multiple sets of remains from the funeral home and transporting them to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to state records, funeral director and embalmer Johanna Morgan has had her license temporarily suspended after IDFPR determined the funeral home posed "a danger to public safety, interest and welfare."

State records allege investigators found more than 50 human remains inside the building, with some remains reportedly left unrefrigerated in deplorable conditions and infested with rodents and maggots.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is now working to identify each set of remains by reviewing paperwork, death certificates and other documentation before notifying families.

"Trying to get answers"

What they're saying:

Valkiery Velez said she noticed a persistent odor coming from the funeral home while living next door.

"I lived there for like a year, so I could smell it the whole year," she said.

The investigation has also disrupted funeral services for several grieving families.

The family of 10-year-old Montana Weathers, who was fatally shot in Gary, Indiana, over the Fourth of July weekend, said South Chicago Chapel handled the child's funeral arrangements but they have not yet received his ashes.

The family of Raymond Delgado, Montana's uncle, who later died from injuries suffered in the same shooting, had also planned services at the funeral home.

Tarshia Logan said her husband's funeral service was thrown into chaos after his body never arrived at the church.

"They were supposed to brought the body to the church, but no show," Logan said. They never came with the body or anything like that, so we all waited in there. We tried to call the people. They wouldn't answer on the phone. They answered at first, but they stopped answering. So we don't know really what's going on. We're trying to get answers ourselves."

According to pricing listed by the funeral home, services range from about $700 for a basic cremation to approximately $3,750 for a full-service funeral.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and no criminal charges have been announced. Police said Area 2 detectives continue working alongside state investigators as they determine exactly what occurred inside the funeral home.