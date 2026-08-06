Chicago funeral director's license suspended after bodies allegedly found in deplorable conditions

The Brief A Chicago funeral director's license was temporarily suspended after state officials alleged multiple bodies were kept unrefrigerated in deplorable conditions at a Southeast Side funeral home. State records allege the conditions included a rodent infestation and led to decomposition and maggot infestation of the bodies. Police activity was reported Thursday evening outside South Chicago Chapel near 95th Street and Exchange Avenue; Chicago police referred FOX Chicago to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for more information.



A Chicago funeral director's license has been temporarily suspended after state officials alleged multiple bodies were kept unrefrigerated in deplorable conditions at a Southeast Side funeral home.

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Chicago funeral director loses license amid allegations

The backstory:

Police activity was reported Thursday evening outside South Chicago Chapel, near 95th Street and Exchange Avenue.

According to records from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, funeral director and embalmer Johanna Morgan's license was temporarily suspended after the agency found that her continued practice posed a danger to public safety, interest and welfare.

State records allege Morgan allowed multiple bodies to be kept in an unrefrigerated area under "deplorable conditions," including a rodent infestation. Officials said the conditions caused the bodies to decompose and become infested with maggots.

What's next:

FOX Chicago reached out to Chicago police for additional information and was referred to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.