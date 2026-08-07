Chicago weather: Sunny and warm today before possible weekend storms

The Brief Chicagoland will enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Friday. A few storms are possible tonight, but many areas are expected to stay dry, with sunshine returning Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday, followed by daily chances for storms through the middle of next week.



Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

There is a chance for storms tonight, but many will miss the wet weather. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies. We enter a busy weather pattern next week with a chance for storms Monday through Wednesday.

Monday will be in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 80. Sign up for push notifications on our FOX 32 weather app to stay in the know.