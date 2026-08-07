Chicago teen faces murder, kidnapping charges months after shooting

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The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the June fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jaiker Rodriguez Vera. Police say Luis Suarez-Vasquez also robbed two victims at gunpoint and held three people against their will during the same incident. He was arrested Aug. 5 in Markham and is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a shooting two months ago in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago murder, kidnapping charges

The backstory:

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on June 14 at a home in the 1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to police.

Police said Luis Suarez-Vasquez participated in the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old man. The victim was identified as Jaiker Rodriguez Vera by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

During the same incident, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint. Investigators also alleged those two victims, along with a 33-year-old man, were held against their will during the incident.

Suarez-Vasquez was arrested Wednesday in Markham. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and three counts of kidnapping.

What's next:

Suarez-Vasquez has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.