Chicago teen faces murder, kidnapping charges months after shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a shooting two months ago in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Chicago murder, kidnapping charges
The backstory:
The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on June 14 at a home in the 1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to police.
Police said Luis Suarez-Vasquez participated in the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old man. The victim was identified as Jaiker Rodriguez Vera by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
During the same incident, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint. Investigators also alleged those two victims, along with a 33-year-old man, were held against their will during the incident.
Suarez-Vasquez was arrested Wednesday in Markham. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and three counts of kidnapping.
What's next:
Suarez-Vasquez has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office.