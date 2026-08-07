Suburban Chicago man stalked and secretly recorded women in public: police

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The Brief A 22-year-old McHenry man has been charged after police say an investigation into a suspicious incident led to allegations of stalking, unauthorized recordings and property damage. Police said Kishaun Davis was linked through a cellphone analysis to multiple incidents involving women between March and July 2026. Davis remains in custody at the McHenry County Jail as the investigation continues.



A 22-year-old man has been charged after police say he inappropriately recorded unsuspecting women, stalked them their workplaces and sometimes damaged their cars.

Kishaun Davis was arrested Thursday near his McHenry home, according to police.

Secret recordings and stalking charges

The backstory:

The investigation began July 9 after officers responded to the Meijer store at N. Richmond Road for a report of a suspicious incident. Police said a 31-year-old woman reported seeing a man crouched beside her with his cellphone positioned near her buttocks.

Police said the man left the store after being confronted and the woman contacted police.

Investigators identified Davis as a suspect and later developed probable cause that he recorded the woman’s intimate parts by placing his phone near her loose-fitting clothing, police said.

A forensic review of Davis' cellphone allegedly connected him to several other reported incidents in McHenry and surrounding areas. Police said between March and July of this year, Davis allegedly followed unsuspecting women to their homes or workplaces and caused "significant" damage to some of their vehicles.

Davis, of McHenry, was taken to the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock. He was charged with:

Three counts of stalking

One count of unauthorized video recording of a person’s intimate parts or undergarments

One count of unauthorized video recording or transmission at a residence

Two counts of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000

Four counts of criminal damage to property less than $500

The McHenry Police Department and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing and Davis may be connected to other cases.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry police at (815) 363-2599. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s tip line at (815) 363-2124.