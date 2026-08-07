Chicago crime: 2 stabbed during argument on West Side
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument Thursday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.
Chicago double stabbing
The backstory:
The 25-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were outside just before midnight in the 1300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone started arguing with them, police said.
The suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and slashed them before running away on foot. The woman was cut on the face and refused medical attention and the man was stabbed in the wrist. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.