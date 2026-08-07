Chicago crime: 2 stabbed during argument on West Side

The Brief A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument late Thursday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The woman suffered a cut to her face and refused medical treatment, while the man was stabbed in the wrist and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The suspect fled on foot, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument Thursday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago double stabbing

The backstory:

The 25-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were outside just before midnight in the 1300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone started arguing with them, police said.

The suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and slashed them before running away on foot. The woman was cut on the face and refused medical attention and the man was stabbed in the wrist. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.