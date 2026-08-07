Ambulance crash on I-57 leaves 2 hospitalized
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance late Thursday night on Interstate 57 in south suburban Calumet Park.
Ambulance crash on I-57
What we know:
The crash happened at about 11:06 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
A preliminary investigation found the crash involved two passenger vehicles, a pickup truck and an ambulance, state police said.
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Authorities have not released the severity of those injuries or identified the individuals involved.
The crash forced the closure of traffic lanes on northbound I-57 for several hours while troopers investigated and crews cleared the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday.
What's next:
Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.