Ambulance crash on I-57 leaves 2 hospitalized

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The Brief Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on northbound I-57 in Calumet Park. The crash happened late Thursday night near 127th Street and shut down lanes for several hours. All lanes have reopened as Illinois State Police continue investigating the cause.



Two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance late Thursday night on Interstate 57 in south suburban Calumet Park.

Ambulance crash on I-57

What we know:

The crash happened at about 11:06 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation found the crash involved two passenger vehicles, a pickup truck and an ambulance, state police said.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Authorities have not released the severity of those injuries or identified the individuals involved.

The crash forced the closure of traffic lanes on northbound I-57 for several hours while troopers investigated and crews cleared the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday.

What's next:

Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.