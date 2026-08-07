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Ambulance crash on I-57 leaves 2 hospitalized

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Cook County
Published August 7, 2026 8:18 AM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 8:18 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on northbound I-57 in Calumet Park.
    • The crash happened late Thursday night near 127th Street and shut down lanes for several hours.
    • All lanes have reopened as Illinois State Police continue investigating the cause.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance late Thursday night on Interstate 57 in south suburban Calumet Park.

Ambulance crash on I-57

What we know:

The crash happened at about 11:06 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation found the crash involved two passenger vehicles, a pickup truck and an ambulance, state police said.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Authorities have not released the severity of those injuries or identified the individuals involved.

The crash forced the closure of traffic lanes on northbound I-57 for several hours while troopers investigated and crews cleared the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday.

What's next:

Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

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