Chicago man charged with secretly filming in Addison church bathroom: officials

A Chicago man has been charged with secretly videotaping another person in a church bathroom in Addison, according to officials.

What we know:

Steven Segura, 28, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of unauthorized video recording.

On Aug. 30, Segura allegedly placed a recording device in a public bathroom at the Church of God, located at 1125 W. Army Trail Road, around 2 p.m. The device was positioned to capture individuals undressed. One victim was positively identified in the recording, according to Addison Police.

"The allegations that Mr. Segura placed a video-recording device in a church bathroom and then video-taped an individual are very disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"The thought that someone would commit this act in a place of worship is highly disturbing." Addison Chief of Police Roy Selvik said. "Mr. Segura's alleged actions have violated the trust of our community, and we are grateful for the assistance of State's Attorney Bob Berlin and the DuPage County Sheriff's Digital Forensics Unit."

Anyone with information should contact the Addison Police Department at 630-543-3080.

What's next:

Segura's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20. He was released prior to his trial on the condition that he does not contact the victim and doesn't enter the Church of God in Addison.