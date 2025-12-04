Chicago weather: Another round of accumulating snowfall possible this weekend

Another bitter cold night is ahead with lows falling to -5 to 5 across the region. The coldest temperatures will be found in our usual cold spots across the far west and northwestern areas of Chicagoland.

We'll also be on the lookout for freezing fog to develop, which could lead to slick surfaces.

Full forecast :

Friday starts off cold with some sunshine. Skies will become mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday may bring a few flurries, but the majority of the day will just be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Light snow is expected on Sunday with minor accumulations possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

A brief bout of colder air arrives again Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-20s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Finally, by Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll have a shot at climbing above freezing with scattered snow on Tuesday, and then rain and snow on Wednesday.