Illinois man accused of hiding cameras in suburban gym bathrooms

The Brief A 47-year-old Bolingbrook man is charged with hiding cameras in bathrooms at a Naperville boxing gym. Police say they seized electronic devices containing videos and images of at least 11 victims. The man faces 11 felony counts of unauthorized video recording and is being held at Will County Jail.



A Bolingbrook man has been charged with secretly recording people in the bathrooms of a Naperville gym, according to police.

What we know:

Naperville police said Erick Palacios, 47, is charged with 11 felony counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, one count for each identified victim.

Erick Palacios

The investigation began on March 22, when an employee at Title Boxing Club, located at 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Road, reported finding small cameras hidden in two bathrooms at the gym. Detectives later identified Palacios, a gym member at the time, as a suspect.

A search warrant at his home uncovered electronic devices that allegedly contained images and videos of multiple victims taken between January and March of this year.

What's next:

Palacios turned himself in on Sunday and was booked into the Will County Jail.