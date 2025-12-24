$1M Powerball ticket sold in Chicago suburb as jackpot climbs to $1.7B

The Brief A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in north suburban Deerfield. Several other Illinois players won prizes ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.7 billion for Wednesday's drawing.



Was it you? A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Monday night's drawing was sold in Chicago's north suburbs.

What we know:

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers on Monday. If won, the prize would be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Some Illinois players, however, are already celebrating big wins.

A $1 million ticket was sold in Deerfield after matching five white ball numbers for Monday's drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Mobile gas station at 650 Waukegan Road.

Another player in Rantoul, near Champaign, won $100,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball and choosing the Power Play option.

Seven more players statewide, including at least four in the Chicago area, each won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 3, 18, 36, 41 and 54, with Powerball 7.

The backstory:

The current Powerball jackpot run began on Sept. 7.

During this stretch, nearly 1.5 million winning tickets have been sold across Illinois, paying out more than $18.4 million in prizes.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night. Tickets cost $2 per play, with an optional $1 Power Play add-on that can multiply non-jackpot prizes.