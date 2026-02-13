Chicago charter school network at risk of closing before school year ends

The Brief ASPIRA of Illinois is at risk of closing its three schools by March due to financial reasons. The CEO of ASPIRA confirmed with Fox Chicago it needs an additional $4.8 million to stay open for the remainder of the school year. Chicago Public Schools has not ruled out that ASPIRA will stay open, and confirmed it has already given four different advances to keep the charter network afloat.



ASPIRA of Illinois, a network of charter schools, is at risk of closing before the school year is over.

What we know:

ASPIRA operates three high schools. The CEO of ASPIRA, Edgar Lopez, confirmed with Fox Chicago that it needs $4.8 million to keep the schools running for the remainder of the school year. There are 570 students who attend both ASPIRA Early College High School, ASPIRA Business & Finance High School, and an unconfirmed number of students who attend ASPIRA Antonia Pantoja High School, the alternative school.

On Wednesday, during a Chicago Public Schools Board of Education meeting, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, Jackson Potter, warned board members of the potential of a mid-March closure for financial reasons. He urged the board to have a plan in case hundreds of students need to transfer before the school year ends.

"They've announced to the world that they're insolvent and have no legal plan to avoid closing their schools mid-year," said Potter. "While CPS has provided some stability in advancing funds since Thanksgiving, they have told those people that those funds are about to run out. There will be no more that CPS can do that's legal unless there are discussions and thinking around alternatives."

CPS confirmed with Fox Chicago the district has given them four advances to stay open from November 2025 to January 2026, so it can make payroll on time.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to working collaboratively with ASPIRA leadership and families. The District, working under guidance from the Chicago Board of Education, is exploring any and all solutions to ensure that students continue to receive access to a high-quality education. Any updates will be communicated through a transparent, community-centered process to ensure families remain informed and engaged every step of the way," CPS said.

However, CPS said it's ultimately up to ASPIRA to come up with a plan to stabilize its finances, and added it will only provide funds that directly benefit students and the staff who serve them.

Jen Conant, chair of the CTU charter division, also urged the Board of Education to come up with a plan to protect students.

"If they're just tossed to the wind, seniors won't be able to get their diplomas alongside any classmates and they risk not graduating at all. Some students may drop out," said Conant.

Potter talked about holding ASPIRA accountable while protecting students and families who attend the charter schools.

"We know they own multiple properties. One of them is worth $20 million. You collateralize that and that could help us get through the year for sure," said Potter. "We've struggled around how do we maintain continuity, how do we make sure that cohorts can move together and be the least distractions possible."

CPS board member Norma Rios-Sierra said she looked forward to the day when the district does not have to talk about financial issues with charter schools. Rios-Sierra urged Dr. Macquline King, interim CEO of CPS, and her administration to give her and the board a clear picture of the financial situation with ASPIRA.

"I feel like we spend a disproportionate amount of time about issues with charters," said Rios-Sierra. "This is a terrible time for them to be going to school. There's no stability, our teachers don't know if they're going to be paid and this needs to stop. We've come to a space where the very real reality is we are possibly going to see a mid-year closure."

Fox Chicago spoke with Jema Fabara, who is an English and Latino literature teacher from ASPIRA Antonia Pantoja. She's also worried about what a potential mid-year closure will do to her students, who are already vulnerable.

"Will they go back to school? Will they just say, you know what, maybe this is a sign for me to not get my high school diploma," said Fabar. "So I think for them, for me and for them, I think just that uncertainty and hopefully, that if it does come down to closing, that they're able to find success in another school, but that's not guaranteed."

What they're saying:

Lopez sent Fox Chicago a statement about a potential closure, and accused CPS of playing politics if there's a potential closure, saying:

What's next:

Fox Chicago is working on getting a copy of the reported letter Lopez is referencing in his statement. We've reached out to the CPS Board of Education and we're waiting for a response.