Two Evanston/Skokie school employees charged on child sex crimes: officials

The Brief Two Evanston/Skokie District 65 employees — Assistant Principal Carlos Mendez and paraprofessional Maribel Flores-Hernandez — were arrested Feb. 5 and charged with sex crimes involving minors. Court documents allege Mendez sexually abused a minor relative of Flores-Hernandez for two years, while Flores-Hernandez is accused of cooperating; both are also accused of abusing another minor relative in Miami. The district placed both on leave, stating the allegations do not involve District 65 students; they remain in custody with a court date set for Feb. 25.



Two Evanston/Skokie School District 65 employees have been charged with sex crimes against children, according to court documents.

What we know:

Carlos Mendez, assistant principal at Washington Elementary, and Maribel Flores-Hernandez, a paraprofessional at the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center, were arrested on Feb. 5.

According to documents, Mendez was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, domestic battery and being on the run from a warrant in a different state. The documents say Mendez allegedly sexually abused a minor, a family member of Flores-Hernandez, for two years.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carlos Mendez

Flores-Hernandez has been accused of cooperating with the abuse and has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a minor.

The two have also been accused of sexually abusing a different minor relative in Miami.

Their next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25. They will remain in custody until then.

The other side:

According to the school district, Mendez and Flores-Hernandez are on leaves of absence from their positions.

The district says the allegations are not related to their "professional responsibilities and do not involved any District 65 students."

"The safety and wellbeing of our community remains our highest priority. While these allegations are deeply concerning, this is a personnel matter and we are unable to share additional details at this time," District 65 said in a statement.