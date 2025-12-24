Shooting reported on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway, ISP investigating
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting early Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.
What we know:
State police said troopers were called to I-90 northbound at Division Street around 4:15 a.m. after a report of a shooting on the expressway.
They added no injuries were immediately known.
All lanes on I-90 northbound near Division were briefly closed for the investigation. They reopened at 7:05 a.m.
What we don't know:
Further details about the reported shooting remain unclear.
What's next:
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.