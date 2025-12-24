Shooting reported on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway, ISP investigating

The Brief Illinois State Police responded to a reported shooting early Wednesday on the Kennedy Expressway. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near Division Street on I-90 northbound. No injuries have been reported, but a ramp closure remains in place.



Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting early Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.

What we know:

State police said troopers were called to I-90 northbound at Division Street around 4:15 a.m. after a report of a shooting on the expressway.

They added no injuries were immediately known.

All lanes on I-90 northbound near Division were briefly closed for the investigation. They reopened at 7:05 a.m.

What we don't know:

Further details about the reported shooting remain unclear.

What's next:

State police said the investigation is ongoing.