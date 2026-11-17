The Brief A 35-year-old woman was assaulted at the Howard Red Line station on Oct. 31. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of battering a 35-year-old woman on Halloween.

Chicago Red Line attack

What we know:

The assault happened around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Howard Red Line station in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street in Rogers Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Person suspected of attacking a 35-year-old woman at CTA Red Line station on Oct. 31, 2026. (CPD)

Police said Mass Transit detectives are seeking information about the person responsible for the attack, who was captured on surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the assault.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK22400.