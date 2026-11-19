The Brief NOAA's latest winter outlook calls for above-average temperatures in Chicago and much of the Great Lakes region. A strengthening El Niño could become one of the strongest on record, potentially bringing milder conditions and fewer prolonged cold outbreaks. Chicago could see fewer snowfall opportunities, but major snowstorms and bitter cold are still possible.



Chicago could be heading into a warmer-than-average winter as a powerful El Niño continues to strengthen across the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its updated winter outlook Thursday, November 19, favoring above-normal temperatures across much of the northern United States, including Chicago and the Great Lakes region.

The outlook covers December 2026 through February 2027 and indicates a greater than 50% probability of above-normal temperatures across much of the Great Lakes.

Parts of the Great Lakes also have an increased likelihood of below-normal precipitation, although that does not necessarily guarantee below-average snowfall.

El Niño could become one of the strongest on record

By the numbers:

One of the biggest factors influencing this winter’s forecast is a rapidly strengthening El Niño.

El Niño occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific become unusually warm, influencing atmospheric circulation and weather patterns around the world.

According to NOAA’s November 19 update, sea surface temperatures of the Pacific are running approximately 4 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

The Climate Prediction Center estimates approximately a 60% chance that this El Niño will reach historically exceptional strength, potentially rivaling the strongest events observed since 1950.

What El Niño means for Chicago

Local perspective:

El Niño can significantly influence the jet stream, which helps steer storms and separate warm and cold air masses.

During strong El Niño winters, the jet stream often shifts farther south, favoring a more active storm track across the southern United States.

That pattern can leave Chicago and much of the northern United States with fewer opportunities for prolonged Arctic outbreaks and an increased likelihood of above-average temperatures.

The effects of El Niño are typically most pronounced during the winter months, particularly from December through February.

However, El Niño does not eliminate the possibility of significant snowstorms or periods of bitterly cold weather.

Chicago coming off one of its warmest falls

Big picture view:

The warmer winter outlook follows an unusually mild start to fall across the Chicago area.

September 2026 tied for Chicago’s 10th-warmest September on record, with an average temperature of 3.8 degrees above normal.

October was even more remarkable, tying for the sixth-warmest October on record.

Will Chicago see less snow this winter?

Snowfall outlook:

Chicago typically receives approximately 38 inches of snowfall during an average snow season.

Although NOAA’s outlook favors above-average temperatures and indicates increased chances for below-normal precipitation in parts of the Great Lakes, it does not provide a specific seasonal snowfall forecast.

Historically, strong El Niño winters have often favored milder and less snowy conditions around Chicago, but there have been exceptions.

Even during a warmer-than-average winter, Chicago can still experience major snowstorms, lake-effect snow, and cold outbreaks.

Seasonal outlooks reflect the overall pattern across several months, rather than predicting individual storms or snowfall totals.

The bottom line

The latest NOAA outlook favors a warmer-than-average winter for Chicago and much of the Great Lakes region, largely influenced by an exceptionally strong El Niño.

While the overall pattern could limit snowfall opportunities, it is still too early to determine exactly how much snow Chicago will receive.

A warmer winter does not mean a snow-free winter, and significant winter storms remain possible even during a season that ultimately finishes above normal.