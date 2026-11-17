The Brief The Orland Fire Protection District began termination proceedings Tuesday against a lieutenant accused of harassing and retaliating against an employee. The district says an outside investigator substantiated the employee’s claims after reviewing records and conducting interviews. The employee is seeking court-ordered protections that would bar the lieutenant from contacting her or being in her presence.



The Orland Fire Protection District moved Tuesday to fire a lieutenant after an outside investigator substantiated an employee’s allegations of workplace harassment and retaliation, the district said.

Fire Chief John Purtill presented the lieutenant with disciplinary charges Tuesday alleging violations of workplace policies. The district’s statement did not identify the lieutenant or include his response to the allegations.

Employee filed complaint in February

The backstory:

The employee brought her complaint to district leaders on Feb. 4. The district said she alleged that the lieutenant’s conduct on several occasions made her feel unsafe and interfered with her ability to do her job.

The district hired an outside investigator who reviewed records, conducted interviews and questioned the lieutenant. The district said the investigator found the employee’s claims credible and substantiated.

Fire chief addresses investigation

What they're saying:

"The Orland Fire Protection District has absolutely no tolerance for workplace harassment of any kind. We work very hard to create a climate of collaboration and cooperation in everything we do," Purtill said. "That’s why, when the District became aware of the lieutenant’s alleged behavior, it immediately launched an investigation into the matter and placed him on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

"We know moving to terminate a lieutenant is a significant step to take. But we made this decision with the health and well-being of District employees in mind. It is also vital that the community we serve understands our position: any form of workplace harassment, especially the type that makes others feel unsafe, will be dealt with fairly, firmly and in a timely manner," Purtill said.

Lieutenant can choose who hears the case

What's next:

Under the district’s labor agreement, the lieutenant can choose to have the case heard by an outside arbitrator or by the district’s three-member Board of Fire Commissioners.

The employee is seeking a court order that would bar the lieutenant from contacting her or being in her presence while the proceedings move forward, the district said.