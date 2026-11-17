The Brief City leaders and airline officials broke ground Tuesday on the $917 million Concourse E at O’Hare International Airport. The first 14 gates are scheduled to open in 2030, with 10 more slated for 2034. An underground passenger tunnel will connect Concourse E to the new Concourse D.



Construction began Tuesday on a $917 million concourse at O’Hare International Airport that is expected to add 24 gates by 2034.

14 gates by 2030

Timeline:

City leaders and airline officials broke ground Tuesday on Concourse E. The first phase is scheduled to open with 14 gates in 2030, with another 10 set to open in 2034.

The multilevel concourse will span 465,000 square feet and serve regional and narrow-body aircraft.

Take a look

Gallery:

Take a look at renderings of the new Concourse E provided by O’Hare International Airport and the city of Chicago.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy of City of Chicago & O'Hare International Airport

How Concourse E will connect to the airport

What we know:

Concourse E will be built west of the new Concourse D. An underground passenger tunnel will link the two concourses, and plans call for new dining and retail space.

The project is part of a broader expansion at O’Hare that includes the planned O’Hare Global Terminal.

The project is expected to create jobs for carpenters, electricians, ironworkers and plumbers, among other trades.