The Brief A Chicago woman lost her West Pullman home in a Nov. 9 fire reportedly sparked by a space heater in a neighbor's unit. Leslie Pugh escaped the fire but lost five of her 20 cats, her belongings and critical medication. Pugh says she is living on the train as she searches for housing. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 to help her rebuild.



A Chicago woman is trying to rebuild her life after a fire destroyed her home along E 120th Pl. in West Pullman.

Leslie Pugh says she was inside the building with her 20 cats when a space heater in a neighbor’s unit caught fire on Nov. 9.

Chicago fire leaves cancer survivor without home

The backstory:

Pugh was able to escape through the back with help from firefighters.

However, she lost five of her cats, her clothes, furniture and critical medication in the fire.

Pugh is a cancer survivor who is currently in remission. She also serves as the guardian of her autistic godson.

Now, she says she’s struggling to find somewhere to go while dealing with the loss of her home and the medication she relies on.

"I didn’t think I was going to make it out. It just happened that quick. After this, I’m going to the hospital because my levels are low, because I couldn’t get my medicine. It burned in the fire. My godson Trevor, I’m trying to get a home for him."

Fire victim struggles to find housing

What's next:

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Pugh get back on her feet. It has raised nearly $10,000. In the meantime, Pugh says she is living on the train.

Anyone interested in helping can search up Leslie Pugh’s name on GoFundMe.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.