The Brief Diaunte Adams, of Chicago Heights, faces home invasion, aggravated battery and criminal trespass charges in connection with an incident at Northwestern’s Elder Hall. Northwestern police say Adams followed a student into the dorm, bypassed two layers of security and grabbed another student by the throat in her room. Other students helped her escape, and she was evaluated at a hospital and released.



A Chicago Heights man is facing charges after Northwestern University police say he bypassed two layers of security at an Evanston dorm, followed a student into her room and grabbed her by the throat.

Man charged in dorm incident

The backstory:

Diaunte Adams, 23, was charged Tuesday with home invasion, aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a building, according to a Cook County Circuit Court filing.

Northwestern University police responded shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday to a report of unauthorized entry and battery at Elder Hall.

Investigators say Adams, who is unaffiliated with Northwestern, followed a student into the dorm through an open door. Once inside, he bypassed two layers of security by following others into secured areas.

Police say Adams then followed a different student into her room and grabbed her by the throat. She escaped with help from other students in the hallway and was evaluated at a local hospital and released.

University police contained Adams in the room and called Evanston police for assistance. Northwestern said Adams opened the door, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Northwestern increases security

What's next:

Northwestern said there is no ongoing threat to the campus community and that it has increased security in the area. The university thanked the students who helped their fellow resident escape.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwestern University police at 847-491-3456.