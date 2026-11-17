Man charged with grabbing Northwestern student by throat in dorm
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man is facing charges after Northwestern University police say he bypassed two layers of security at an Evanston dorm, followed a student into her room and grabbed her by the throat.
Man charged in dorm incident
The backstory:
Diaunte Adams, 23, was charged Tuesday with home invasion, aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a building, according to a Cook County Circuit Court filing.
Northwestern University police responded shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday to a report of unauthorized entry and battery at Elder Hall.
Investigators say Adams, who is unaffiliated with Northwestern, followed a student into the dorm through an open door. Once inside, he bypassed two layers of security by following others into secured areas.
Police say Adams then followed a different student into her room and grabbed her by the throat. She escaped with help from other students in the hallway and was evaluated at a local hospital and released.
University police contained Adams in the room and called Evanston police for assistance. Northwestern said Adams opened the door, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
Northwestern increases security
What's next:
Northwestern said there is no ongoing threat to the campus community and that it has increased security in the area. The university thanked the students who helped their fellow resident escape.
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwestern University police at 847-491-3456.
The Source: The information in this report came from Northwestern University Media Relations and a Cook County Circuit Court filing.