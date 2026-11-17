The Brief Andrew Kozak was indicted on two federal counts in connection with a threat involving BioUrja Renewables in Peoria. The indictment alleges he sent an email threatening to damage property with fire or an explosive and saying explosive devices had been placed at the plant. Kozak is due in court Tuesday in Peoria.



A man has been indicted on federal threat charges in the investigation into an explosive device found at a Peoria ethanol plant last week, according to court documents.

Peoria bomb threat charges

What we know:

Andrew M. Kozak was charged with threats regarding explosives and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Peoria.

The indictment alleges Kozak sent an email on Nov. 13 threatening to damage a building and other property with fire or an explosive. It also alleges he sent an email to BioUrja Renewables stating that explosive devices had been placed at the company’s Peoria facility.

What we don't know:

The indictment does not provide a motive for the alleged threat. Other case information remains sealed.

What's next:

Kozak is due in court at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Peoria.

The backstory:

Workers at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant, reported a bomb threat to police around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. About an hour later, crews found a suspicious package at the facility at 1 Edmund Street in Peoria.

The plant stores ethanol and other highly combustible chemicals.

Authorities ordered people within a one-mile area to evacuate. Because the plant sits along the Illinois River, the evacuation zone extended across the water. The Coast Guard also blocked vessel traffic between river mile markers 160 and 164 while crews worked. The river is a major commercial shipping route and a tributary of the Mississippi River.

Shortly after 9 p.m., bomb technicians rendered the device safe, and authorities completed their search of the facility by Saturday afternoon. Officials said they found no other items of concern.

The evacuation order was lifted Saturday, nearly a day after the device was found. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The FBI’s Springfield Field Office is leading the investigation.