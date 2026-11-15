Chicago police searching for two wanted individuals

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The Brief Chicago police are asking for help locating two wanted individuals who committed separate crimes. The first individual is wanted for a strong-arm robbery he committed on Sept. 15. The second suspect is wanted for committing battery on Nov. 11.



The Chicago Police Department is asking for help locating two individuals who are wanted for separate incidents.

Wanted suspects in Chicago

By the numbers:

The first individual is an African-American male, roughly 25 years old, 5'8", 150 lbs, and last seen wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and dark pants with tan boots.

The man is wanted for a recent strong-arm robbery on the Cottage Grove Bus Route in Chicago where the man approached another person on the bus and asked for all their money and their AirPods and warned them that they had a gun and knife. Police say the incident occurred on Sept. 15 around 10:15 p.m.

(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

The second individual is an African-American man in his mid-20s, 5'8" to 5'9", roughly 160–165 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black-colored zip-up hoodie.

The man is wanted for a recent battery incident that was committed inside the Green Line Station in the South Loop neighborhood in Chicago. According to police, the man approached another passenger at the Green Line Roosevelt Station on Nov. 11 around 5:35 a.m. and pushed the passenger down to the ground.

(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

If you know anything about either of these suspects, please contact the Mass Transit Detectives at (312) 745-4447.