Bomb threat at Peoria, Illinois, plant prompts evacuation

The Brief A bomb threat at an ethanol plant in downstate Peoria prompted a police investigation on Friday. Police found a suspicious package and determined it to be a threat and urged locals to evacuate the area. They then rendered the package "safe" but a search of the area continued into early Saturday.



A bomb threat at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, about 160 miles south of Chicago, prompted an evacuation on Friday night.

What we know:

The Peoria Police Department said they were investigating the threat at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant, on Edmund Street.

Police were made aware of the threat a little after 1 p.m. about the bomb threat, and the company asked for assistance, according to Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon. A suspicious package was then found around 2 p.m.

Then, around 6:45 p.m., the package was deemed to pose a credible threat. Around 7 p.m., as a precautionary measure, police asked anyone living or working within a 1-mile radius of the facility to immediately evacuate the area.

Around 9:12 p.m., a bomb technician rendered the package "safe," Dixon said, but he added that the search of the area was continuing overnight into Saturday morning.

"We understand that this is a disruptive process for our residents and guests," Dixon said. "We’re asking for the public’s patience while we work to make this area safe."

The Peoria Fire Department, Peoria County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Illinois State Police and ATF all responded to the scene.