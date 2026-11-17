The Brief Lawmakers who spoke with FOX Chicago say they expect no movement on a Bears stadium bill until at least the second week of the veto session. A Senate-passed plan would have the Bears pay for stadium construction, while public money could cover roughly $800 million in infrastructure costs. The plan could work in Chicago or Arlington Heights, and the Bears have signaled that Hammond, Indiana, remains in the running.



Illinois lawmakers are trying to keep the Bears from crossing the state line. They’re weighing a stadium financing plan that could work in Chicago or Arlington Heights while the team keeps Hammond, Indiana, in play.

When lawmakers could act

Timeline:

Lawmakers who spoke with FOX Chicago say the question is when a stadium bill will move forward. They don’t expect action until at least the second week of the veto session.

There’s also a push to wait until after the holidays, when the bill could pass with fewer votes during the lame-duck session.

Paying for the stadium

What we know:

A bill the Illinois Senate passed in June would allow a city or village to form a stadium authority and create a publicly owned stadium, with the Bears financing construction.

Public money could still pay for roads, utilities and other infrastructure, with estimates reaching roughly $800 million. Lawmakers are still negotiating how much the team would pay in rent and what schools and local governments would get from the deal.

Where the Bears could land

What's next:

The bill could give the Bears a financing framework for either Chicago or Arlington Heights, leaving the site decision to the team. Even if Illinois lawmakers pass a bill, the Bears could still choose Hammond.

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