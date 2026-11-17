The Brief The Chicago White Sox opened their checkbook. After a surprising season where they reached the AL Divisional Series, the White Sox are filling in one of their biggest needs. They agreed to a multi-year deal with free agent starter Dustin May.



The Chicago White Sox opened their checkbook.

After a surprising season where they reached the AL Divisional Series, the White Sox are filling in one of their biggest needs.

The White Sox reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with free agent starter Dustin May.

What they're saying:

According to multiple reports, the White Sox will sign May in an effort to boost their starting rotation.

May most recently played for the Milwaukee Brewers, where he helped the Brewers win the World Series in five games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2026, May started the year with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers added him at the trade deadline in an effort to bolster their starting rotation.

After joining Milwaukee, May made 10 starts for the Brewers in the regular season and made five appearances in the postseason. He recorded a 5.65 ERA in the regular season and a 5.73 ERA in the postseason with the Brewers, compiling a 2-2 record. Overall, he had a 4.70 ERA, a 7-9 record and 144 strikeouts between both the Brewers and Cardinals.

Big picture view:

May's addition to the White Sox's pitching staff adds a much-needed and proven starter to the starting rotation.

The White Sox's 2026 season that went to the playoffs was a pleasant surprise, but it included a slow fade into the offseason after a 2-0 lead on Cleveland in the ALDS melted to a 3-2 series win by the Guardians because the White Sox lacked a starting rotaiton.

Earlier in November at the MLB General Manager Meetings, White Sox general manager Chris Getz said the team was moving Grant Taylor from the bullpen to the starting rotation. Hagen Smith will remain in the bullpen as a multi-inning relief pitcher.

Getz mentioned to reporters he wanted a pitcher that would bulk up the top or the middle of the rotation. May isn't the biggest name on the market by far – that honor goes to Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal followed by Padres' hurler Michael King – but the White Sox didn't feel a need to add some at the very top because of Burke's emergence in the postseason as the ace of the staff.

The bottom line is the White Sox needed to add a starting pitcher, and were willing to spend to add that player.

White Sox Potential Starting Rotation

Sean Burke

Dustin May

Grant Taylor

Davis Martin

Fifth option: To be determined?

The White Sox's final spot in their rotation might come down to a few names. First is Luis Castillo, who the White Sox traded for at the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

After that, the White Sox have a few decisions. Drew Thorpe, the player at the center of the Dylan Cease trade, could rejoin the White Sox in the majors after missing all of the 2025 season and rejoining the Charlotte Knights in 2026. Noah Schultz is another option to fill the final starting spot, as well.