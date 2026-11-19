The Brief A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in Rogers Park late Wednesday. Two men were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday night; one was in critical condition. A man was found with a gunshot wound in a CTA Red Line stairwell early Thursday and later died.



A woman was killed and two men were wounded in separate Chicago shootings Wednesday night, while a man found with a gunshot wound at a Red Line station early Thursday also died, police said.

Chicago shootings

What we know:

A 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue in Rogers Park at about 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier Wednesday night, a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the bike path in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View East. Officers performed life-saving measures before paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The man told officers he was robbed of his belongings.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 0-100 block of West 44th Street in Bronzeville at about 10:12 p.m. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Police said an armed person approached him while he was using his phone, fired shots and ran away.

At about 1:05 a.m. Thursday, an unresponsive man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found with a gunshot wound in a stairwell at the Morse CTA Red Line station in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue in Rogers Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a weapon was recovered, and the incident is classified as a death investigation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the Rogers Park homicide and the shooting in Lake View East. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the Red Line station.

What's next:

Area One and Area Three detectives are investigating the shootings and deaths, according to police.