The Brief Lincoln Park Zoo says walk-through security screening begins Thursday, Nov. 19, at its East, West and Café Brauer gates. Guests generally can keep items in their pockets, bags and strollers during routine screening, though staff may conduct additional checks. Bag searches will continue during ZooLights and other large or nighttime events.



Lincoln Park Zoo says it will begin using walk-through security scanners at three entrances on Thursday, Nov. 19, as part of a screening system that will be in place for all zoo visits.

What to expect at the gates

What we know:

Visitors entering through the East, West and Café Brauer gates will walk through vertical scanners similar to those used at sporting events and concerts. The zoo says guests can leave items in their pockets, bags and strollers during routine screening.

Security staff may use handheld wands or check bags if additional screening is needed.

Security staff will use handheld wands daily at the Farm-in-the-Zoo and bus drop-off entrances.

Bag searches continue at ZooLights

What you can do:

The zoo says staff will continue searching bags during special nighttime or large-capacity events, including ZooLights.

The zoo recommends packing light for quicker entry. Outside food and drinks are prohibited during ticketed events.

For screening details and a list of prohibited items, visit the zoo’s Guest Guidelines and Code of Conduct.