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The Brief WalletHub released a study ranking the most "sinful" cities in America based on several factors, including violent crime, heavy drinking and gambling. Chicago ranked No. 12 on the list, while one of its suburbs ranked near the bottom. St. Louis was the only other Midwestern city to make the top 15.



A new WalletHub study ranked Chicago near the top of the nation's most sinful cities, but it still trails one major Midwest rival.

What makes a city sinful?

The backstory:

To create the list, WalletHub looked at 182 cities to see how common the following "sins" were in each: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

But how do you measure anger and hatred across an entire city? Analysts looked at 37 real-world statistics to define each sin.

READ MORE: 3 Illinois cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.

For instance, anger and hatred were determined by violent crime rates, bullying incidents and mass shootings. They also factored in adult entertainment venues for lust, tanning salons for vanity, physical inactivity for laziness and casinos per capita for greed.

Each city was graded on a 100-point scale across those factors to create an overall Vice Index score, where a higher number puts a city closer to the top of the list.

Chicago ranks high on the list

Local perspective:

Chicago landed at No. 12 overall in the nation with a Vice Index score of 48.83 out of 100.

The Windy City’s high overall placement was driven primarily by vanity and lust, while it scored much closer to the middle of the pack in categories like excesses and vices.

Vanity: No. 8 in the U.S.

Lust: No. 16

Anger and hatred: No. 27

Jealousy: No. 33

Laziness: No. 90

Greed: No. 94

Excesses and vices: No. 135

Meanwhile, in the burbs…

Dig deeper:

The results looked very different in the suburbs. Aurora was the only other Illinois city included in the study, landing near the bottom of the list at No. 157.

While Aurora scored slightly higher than Chicago in laziness and greed, it ranked second-to-last in the entire country for vanity:

Laziness: No. 65 in the U.S.

Jealousy: No. 75

Greed: No. 78

Excesses and vices: No. 152

Lust: No. 164

Anger and hatred: No. 167

Vanity: No. 181

How the Midwest compares

Across The Region:

Chicago finished as the second-most sinful city in the Midwest, falling just two spots behind St. Louis. Here's how the top five Midwest cities stacked up nationally:

St. Louis: No. 10 overall (50.09)

Chicago: No. 12 overall (48.83)

Cleveland: No. 16 overall (47.85)

Detroit: No. 25 overall (44.90)

Minneapolis: No. 31 overall (43.91)

Top 10 sinful cities in America

Big picture view:

Vegas lived up to its reputation as "Sin City" by once again claiming the No. 1 spot on WalletHub's sinful city list. It led the nation in greed and ranked near the top for lust, laziness, vanity and jealousy.

Houston followed in second place after ranking highest in the country for lust, while Los Angeles came in third after taking the top spot for vanity.

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