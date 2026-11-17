The Brief The Rolling Meadows City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ask state lawmakers to give neighboring communities a voice in how a potential Bears stadium would be governed. Mayor Lara Sanoica said surrounding communities would have to deal with traffic, infrastructure and public safety impacts. Rolling Meadows plans to release a report this week on how other NFL stadium authorities are governed.



Rolling Meadows is asking Illinois lawmakers for a seat on a proposed stadium authority if the Chicago Bears build their next home in neighboring Arlington Heights.

City Council votes unanimously

What we know:

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Rolling Meadows City Council voted unanimously to urge the Illinois General Assembly to amend the Municipal Stadium Authority Act so communities next to a future stadium have a say in how it is governed.

Mayor Lara Sanoica said surrounding communities would have to deal with traffic, infrastructure and public safety. Drivers headed to a Bears game in Arlington Heights would likely pass through Rolling Meadows.

"I think that the consequences of this bill not being modified are that it’s possible that Arlington Heights may make decisions without having our input from neighbors, and I think that, ultimately, would be a poor result for everyone in the region, not just Arlington Heights, or rather not just Rolling Meadows and Palatine but also residents of Arlington Heights. So we’re interested in everybody’s succeeding here because if this is done well, it’s going to be great," Sanoica said.

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What race days meant for Rolling Meadows

The backstory:

When Arlington International Racecourse was open, Rolling Meadows police helped direct traffic on busy race days, an expense the city covered.

The racetrack has since been demolished. The Bears still own the property, and Rolling Meadows alderpersons are planning for the possibility of another major venue next door.

Stadium report due this week

What's next:

It remains unclear whether lawmakers will take up the request during the veto session. Rolling Meadows studied how stadium authorities across the NFL are governed and plans to publish its findings this week.